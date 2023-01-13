Vermont has no freestanding birth centers. Brave Little State looks into why

Live call-in discussion: When a baby is born in Vermont, it may be in a hospital or it may be at home. But unlike other states, Vermont parents don’t have a third option — giving birth at a free-standing birth center. Why not?

This hour, we'll listen to a recent Brave Little State episode asking why Vermont is one of just eight states without a freestanding birth center.

Later, we’ll speak with Heather Johnston, a Certified Nurse Midwife at Gifford Health Care’s birthing center in Randolph. She has background in birth centers, both freestanding and ones based within hospitals like Gifford. She'll share about her career in Utah and how Vermont’s pioneering work around midwifery in the 60s and 70s was a model for her and other midwives in Utah.

Broadcast live on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at noon.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.