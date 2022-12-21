© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

How to mark this winter solstice with old and new traditions

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Tedra Meyer
Published December 21, 2022 at 7:31 AM EST
This hour, we discuss old and new winter solstice traditions.

Live call-in discussion: Wednesday is the winter solstice, the official start of winter and the shortest day of the year. In Vermont, there will be just eight hours and 49 minutes of daylight.

This hour, host Mikaela Lefrak explores the solstice with an organizer of a Wabanaki winter solstice ceremony, a meteorologist and a Vermonter who’s making new solstice traditions.

Our guests are:

  • Nick Bear, a member of the Penobscot Nation, program coordinator at nonprofit Nibezun and the organizer of the Wabanaki Winter Solstice Sunrise Ceremony in Passadumkeag, Maine
  • Mark Breen, senior meteorologist & planetarium director, Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium in St. Johnsbury
  • Sas Stewart, founder and owner of Adventure Dinner, which is hosting a solstice dinner in Middlebury

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer