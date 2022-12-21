How to mark this winter solstice with old and new traditions

Live call-in discussion: Wednesday is the winter solstice, the official start of winter and the shortest day of the year. In Vermont, there will be just eight hours and 49 minutes of daylight.

This hour, host Mikaela Lefrak explores the solstice with an organizer of a Wabanaki winter solstice ceremony, a meteorologist and a Vermonter who’s making new solstice traditions.

Our guests are:



Nick Bear, a member of the Penobscot Nation, program coordinator at nonprofit Nibezun and the organizer of the Wabanaki Winter Solstice Sunrise Ceremony in Passadumkeag, Maine

a member of the Penobscot Nation, program coordinator at nonprofit Nibezun and the organizer of the Wabanaki Winter Solstice Sunrise Ceremony in Passadumkeag, Maine Mark Breen, senior meteorologist & planetarium director, Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium in St. Johnsbury

senior meteorologist & planetarium director, Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium in St. Johnsbury Sas Stewart, founder and owner of Adventure Dinner , which is hosting a solstice dinner in Middlebury

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.