Vermont Edition

Encore: Changes to Vermont's court system lead to lawyer burnout and alleged injustice

Published November 21, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
In this rebroadcast, lawyers discuss recent changes to Vermont's court system and the challenges they pose for themselves and their clients.

Encore broadcast: More than two and a half years after COVID-19 first hit Vermont, courts are still working through a backlog of cases. Lawyers say changes to the way cases are filed and move through the courts is confusing and burdensome. In some cases, they say the changes have led to injustice for their clients.

As a result, many lawyers say they are experiencing exhaustion and burnout, with some contemplating career shifts.

The state is at a critical juncture — it must decide which policies to keep, which ones to tweak and which to throw out.

Our guests are:

  • Kelly Green, attorney in the state’s Defender General's office
  • Alfonso Villegas, deputy state’s attorney in Washington County
  • Teri Corsones, Vermont state court administrator

This show originally aired live on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at noon. It will be rebroadcast on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at noon, and again at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer