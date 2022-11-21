Encore: Changes to Vermont's court system lead to lawyer burnout and alleged injustice

Encore broadcast: More than two and a half years after COVID-19 first hit Vermont, courts are still working through a backlog of cases. Lawyers say changes to the way cases are filed and move through the courts is confusing and burdensome. In some cases, they say the changes have led to injustice for their clients.

As a result, many lawyers say they are experiencing exhaustion and burnout, with some contemplating career shifts.

The state is at a critical juncture — it must decide which policies to keep, which ones to tweak and which to throw out.

Our guests are:



Kelly Green, attorney in the state’s Defender General's office

attorney in the state’s Defender General's office Alfonso Villegas, deputy state’s attorney in Washington County

deputy state’s attorney in Washington County Teri Corsones, Vermont state court administrator

This show originally aired live on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at noon. It will be rebroadcast on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at noon, and again at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.