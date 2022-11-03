Tipping today: The pros and cons of the post-tip jar world

One cup of coffee, and you're facing a hard question: 20, 25 or 30 percent? A takeout order that used to seem affordable is now the same as a dine-in experience. It seems like we're reaching a tipping point with tipping.

This hour, we're discussing all the nuances of tipping etiquette and how we got here. We'll also look at the latest on the antitipping movement, and what a future without tips would look like.

Our guests are:



Lizzie Post, co-president of the Emily Post Institute and co-author of "Emily Post's Etiquette, The Centennial Edition"

Daniel Post Senning, co-president of the institute and co-author of the centennial edition

Broadcast live on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at noon.

