A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Tipping today: The pros and cons of the post-tip jar world

Published November 3, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT
IMG_0944.jpg
Tedra Meyer
/
Vermont Public
Technology has made tipping easier—and also more stressful for some customers.

One cup of coffee, and you're facing a hard question: 20, 25 or 30 percent? A takeout order that used to seem affordable is now the same as a dine-in experience. It seems like we're reaching a tipping point with tipping.

This hour, we're discussing all the nuances of tipping etiquette and how we got here. We'll also look at the latest on the antitipping movement, and what a future without tips would look like.

Our guests are:

  • Lizzie Post, co-president of the Emily Post Institute and co-author of "Emily Post's Etiquette, The Centennial Edition"
  • Daniel Post Senning, co-president of the institute and co-author of the centennial edition

Broadcast live on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at noon.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

