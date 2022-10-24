Conspiracy thinking, misinformation & the 2022 election

Live call-in discussion: Ahead of the November election, voters are contending with issues and candidates on the ballot, as well as misinformation, election denialism, and conspiracy theories. This hour, we'll look at how conspiracy thinking affects our democracy, the candidates on the ballot, and our relationships with friends, family and neighbors.

Our guest it:



Russell Muirhead, the Robert Clements Professor of Democracy and Politics at Dartmouth College and co-author of the 2019 book A Lot Of People Are Saying: The New Conspiracism And The Assault On Democracy

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

