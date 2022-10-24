© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Conspiracy thinking, misinformation & the 2022 election

Published October 24, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT
A cardboard sign with red letter promotes the QAnon conspiracy in front of a green background.
Ted S. Warren
/
Associated Press
A sign at a May 2020 protest in Washington state supports the QAnon conspiracy, which has been linked to acts of real-world violence, including the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Live call-in discussion: Ahead of the November election, voters are contending with issues and candidates on the ballot, as well as misinformation, election denialism, and conspiracy theories. This hour, we'll look at how conspiracy thinking affects our democracy, the candidates on the ballot, and our relationships with friends, family and neighbors.

Our guest it:

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

