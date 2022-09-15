On 'Local Wire' podcast, Vermont journalists share highs and lows of working in news

The Community News Service is a project from UVM that connects students with professional editors to offer news to small local newspapers at no cost. The CNS journalists also produce the Local Wire podcast, and one recent episode explored the good, the bad and the challenging aspects of working in the news industry today.

Student-journalist Mae Nagusky recently hosted an episode of the show called Dear Young Journalists. She interviewed seven Vermont journalists about what they wished they had known about the field of journalism before starting their careers.

Broadcast at noon on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

