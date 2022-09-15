© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

On 'Local Wire' podcast, Vermont journalists share highs and lows of working in news

Published September 15, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT
African Male Journalist Preparing Questions For Press Conference
AleksandarGeorgiev
/
iStock
The student journalists at UVM's Community News Service surveyed several Vermont journalists about their career in a recent episode of their "Local Wire" podcast called "Dear Young Journalists."

The Community News Service is a project from UVM that connects students with professional editors to offer news to small local newspapers at no cost. The CNS journalists also produce the Local Wire podcast, and one recent episode explored the good, the bad and the challenging aspects of working in the news industry today.

Student-journalist Mae Nagusky recently hosted an episode of the show called Dear Young Journalists. She interviewed seven Vermont journalists about what they wished they had known about the field of journalism before starting their careers.

Broadcast at noon on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Tags
Vermont Edition MediaMental HealthEconomy & WorkingVermont Edition
Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021. Formerly a reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, he's passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
See stories by Connor Cyrus
Matthew F. Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined Vermont Public in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
See stories by Matthew F. Smith