Vermont author (and Stormtrooper) Andrew Liptak on the history of cosplay

The joy of putting on a costume and transforming into a character doesn't have to be limited to the confines of childhood or theater stages. Cosplay—the practice of dressing up as a character from a sci-fi movie, video game or other work of fiction—is an increasing popular and accessible subculture, according to Barre author Andrew Liptak.

Liptak received his master's degree in military history from Norwich University and works in public relations for the Vermont History Society. He speaks to Vermont Edition host Mikaela Lefrak about his new book Cosplay: A History, published earlier this year by Saga Press.

Our guest is:



Andrew Liptak, author of Cosplay: A History

Broadcast live at noon on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

