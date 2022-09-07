© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Vermont author (and Stormtrooper) Andrew Liptak on the history of cosplay

Published September 7, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT
Six people dressed as Star Wars characters stand in front of Lake Champlain.
Andrew Liptak
/
Members of the 501st Legion stand in front of Lake Champlain in Burlington.

The joy of putting on a costume and transforming into a character doesn't have to be limited to the confines of childhood or theater stages. Cosplay—the practice of dressing up as a character from a sci-fi movie, video game or other work of fiction—is an increasing popular and accessible subculture, according to Barre author Andrew Liptak.

Liptak received his master's degree in military history from Norwich University and works in public relations for the Vermont History Society. He speaks to Vermont Edition host Mikaela Lefrak about his new book Cosplay: A History, published earlier this year by Saga Press.

Our guest is:

Broadcast live at noon on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Tags

Vermont Edition BooksAuthorArt & Culture
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined VPR in summer 2021 as co-host and senior producer of 'Vermont Edition'. Prior to that, she was a reporter and host at WAMU in Washington, D.C.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined VPR as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer