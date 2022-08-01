Monkeypox in Vermont: What health experts want you to know

Live call-in discussion: The World Health Organization has declared monkeypox a global health emergency. The first case of the virus was confirmed in Vermont last week. So, what do you need to know about the virus, and who's at highest risk? This hour, we talk with health experts about monkeypox in Vermont.

Our guests are:



Dr. Tim Lahey, an infectious disease physician at the University of Vermont Medical Center

Broadcast live at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.