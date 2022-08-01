© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont's primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 9. Check out our 2022 voter's guide to prepare to cast your ballot >>>

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Monkeypox in Vermont: What health experts want you to know

Published August 1, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT
A gloved hand holds a clear glass vial of the monkeypox vaccine.
Rick Bowmer
/
AP
Health experts says the monkeypox outbreak can still be stopped in the U.S., despite rising case numbers and limited vaccine supplies.

Live call-in discussion: The World Health Organization has declared monkeypox a global health emergency. The first case of the virus was confirmed in Vermont last week. So, what do you need to know about the virus, and who's at highest risk? This hour, we talk with health experts about monkeypox in Vermont.

Our guests are:

  • Dr. Tim Lahey, an infectious disease physician at the University of Vermont Medical Center

Broadcast live at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined VPR in summer 2021 as co-host and senior producer of 'Vermont Edition'. Prior to that, she was a reporter and host at WAMU in Washington, D.C.
Matthew F. Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined VPR in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
