Vermont Edition

Jennifer Morrison is the first woman to lead Vermont's Dept. of Public Safety. Here's her vision

Published August 1, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT
Live call-in discussion: Jennifer Morrison is the new commissioner of Vermont's Department of Public Safety and the first woman to hold the post. This hour, we'll talk about her vision for the role, which includes overseeing the state police force, emergency management, fire safety and the state's forensic crime lab.

Our guest is:

  • Jennifer Morrison, commissioner of Vermont's Department of Public Safety

Broadcast live at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Criminal Justice & Public Safety Vermont State Police
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined VPR in summer 2021 as co-host and senior producer of 'Vermont Edition'. Prior to that, she was a reporter and host at WAMU in Washington, D.C.
Matthew F. Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined VPR in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
