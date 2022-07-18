© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

What the new 988 lifeline means for mental health care in Vermont

Published July 18, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT
This hour, we're talking to mental health experts about the new 988 lifeline for mental health crisis and suicide prevention.

Live call-in discussion: A new nationwide lifeline—988, accessible by a phone call or text message—launched over the weekend. It's designed to give fast help for anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts or a mental health crisis. The number works like 911, but when you call or text, you're connected to a mental health counselor. This hour, we're talking with Vermont mental health professionals about the 988 lifeline and how it works with Vermont's mental health care system to help people in crisis.

Our guests are:

  • Josh Burke, Director of Emergency Services at Northeast Kingdom Human Services
  • Katina Idol, a licensed clinical mental health counselor with Lamoille County Mental Health Services
  • Alison Krompf, Deputy Commissioner of the Vermont Department of Mental Health
If you or someone you know is considering suicide, help is available

    Broadcast live on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

    Connor Cyrus
    Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021. Formerly a reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, he's passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
    Tedra Meyer
    Tedra joined VPR as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
