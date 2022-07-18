What the new 988 lifeline means for mental health care in Vermont

Live call-in discussion: A new nationwide lifeline—988, accessible by a phone call or text message—launched over the weekend. It's designed to give fast help for anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts or a mental health crisis. The number works like 911, but when you call or text, you're connected to a mental health counselor. This hour, we're talking with Vermont mental health professionals about the 988 lifeline and how it works with Vermont's mental health care system to help people in crisis.

Our guests are:



Josh Burke , Director of Emergency Services at Northeast Kingdom Human Services

, Director of Emergency Services at Northeast Kingdom Human Services Katina Idol , a licensed clinical mental health counselor with Lamoille County Mental Health Services

, a licensed clinical mental health counselor with Lamoille County Mental Health Services Alison Krompf, Deputy Commissioner of the Vermont Department of Mental Health

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, help is available

Broadcast live on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

