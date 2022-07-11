© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Kevin Mullin is stepping down from Green Mountain Care Board. Here's what he's learned

Published July 11, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT
In a letter to Gov. Phil Scott Friday, Green Mountain Care Board Chairman Kevin Mullin, seen here in a file photo, said the future of health reform hinges on an increase in Medicaid funding next year.
Peter Hirschfeld
/
VPR File
Kevin Mullin will retire as chair of the Green Mountain Care Board in August.

As chair of the Green Mountain Care Board for the past five years, Kevin Mullin has helped establish hospital budgets and determine health insurance rates for Vermonters.

Mullin, who is preparing to retire in August, said the pandemic and current inflationary pressures are extremely challenging for Vermont's health care system. The board, he said, must balance affordability and access for consumers with making sure insurance companies collect enough money to cover the cost of care. "Difficult times such as these only heighten the tensions that are inherent in these factors. I know that premium increases will further strain families and businesses already facing hard times," he said.

Mullin, who also served as a state representative and senator for 19 years, is calling for a more sustainable health care system.

He will speak with Vermont Edition co-host Mikaela Lefrak about the future of Vermont's health care system.

Broadcast live at noon on Tuesday, July 12, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined VPR in summer 2021 as co-host and senior producer of 'Vermont Edition'. Prior to that, she was a reporter and host at WAMU in Washington, D.C.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined VPR as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master's degree in journalism from New York University.
