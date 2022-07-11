Kevin Mullin is stepping down from Green Mountain Care Board. Here's what he's learned

As chair of the Green Mountain Care Board for the past five years, Kevin Mullin has helped establish hospital budgets and determine health insurance rates for Vermonters.

Mullin, who is preparing to retire in August, said the pandemic and current inflationary pressures are extremely challenging for Vermont's health care system. The board, he said, must balance affordability and access for consumers with making sure insurance companies collect enough money to cover the cost of care. "Difficult times such as these only heighten the tensions that are inherent in these factors. I know that premium increases will further strain families and businesses already facing hard times," he said.

Mullin, who also served as a state representative and senator for 19 years, is calling for a more sustainable health care system.

He will speak with Vermont Edition co-host Mikaela Lefrak about the future of Vermont's health care system.

