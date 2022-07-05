Encore: Inside Vermont's tech sector

Vermont’s tech industry might not be as big as Silicon Valley’s, but over the past few decades it’s grown into a vibrant part of the state’s economy, from well-established companies like Global Foundries and Beta Technologies, to smaller startups that have put their roots down in Vermont. This encore rebroadcast explores Vermont's burgeoning tech sector.

This hour, we’ll listen back to a show from earlier this year about the technology sector in the Green Mountain State. We start the hour with a visit to one of Vermont’s tech startups, a company developing scent technology for virtual reality.

Then, we talk to a representative from the incubator, Vermont Center for Emerging Technologies, and two tech company leaders about how they’ve seen the industry change over the years, and what it’ll take to keep growing.

Our guests are:



Lisa Groeneveld, co-owner and co-founder of OnLogic

co-owner and co-founder of OnLogic Michael Harrington, Vermont Labor Commissioner

Vermont Labor Commissioner Sam Roach-Gerber , vice president, Vermont Center for Emerging Technologies

, vice president, Vermont Center for Emerging Technologies Aaron Stein, chief technology officer, Resonant Link

