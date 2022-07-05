© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact publicfile@vpr.net or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Encore: Inside Vermont's tech sector

Published July 5, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT
Vermont is connected by a series of tubes which bring information to computers via the Internet.
drical
/
iStock
In this encore rebroadcast, host Mikaela Lefrak explores Vermont's tech sector circa 2022.

Vermont’s tech industry might not be as big as Silicon Valley’s, but over the past few decades it’s grown into a vibrant part of the state’s economy, from well-established companies like Global Foundries and Beta Technologies, to smaller startups that have put their roots down in Vermont. This encore rebroadcast explores Vermont's burgeoning tech sector.

This hour, we’ll listen back to a show from earlier this year about the technology sector in the Green Mountain State. We start the hour with a visit to one of Vermont’s tech startups, a company developing scent technology for virtual reality.

Then, we talk to a representative from the incubator, Vermont Center for Emerging Technologies, and two tech company leaders about how they’ve seen the industry change over the years, and what it’ll take to keep growing.

Our guests are:

This encore rebroadcast aired at noon on Tuesday, July 5; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Tags

Vermont Edition TechnologyThe Vermont EconomyDepartment of LaborVermont Edition
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined VPR in summer 2021 as co-host and senior producer of 'Vermont Edition'. Prior to that, she was a reporter and host at WAMU in Washington, D.C.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined VPR as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer