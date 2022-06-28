© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition
Vermont Edition

What role do Airbnb, other short-term rentals play in Vermont's housing crisis?

Published June 28, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT
Live call-in discussion: A viral article making the rounds revealed a Connecticut couple making a lot of money off the Airbnbs they run in New England, including in Vermont. This hour, we're talking about short-term rentals in Vermont, and what role they play in the state's ongoing shortage of affordable housing.

Our guests are:

Broadcast live at noon on Wednesday, June 29, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

