What role do Airbnb, other short-term rentals play in Vermont's housing crisis?

Live call-in discussion: A viral article making the rounds revealed a Connecticut couple making a lot of money off the Airbnbs they run in New England, including in Vermont. This hour, we're talking about short-term rentals in Vermont, and what role they play in the state's ongoing shortage of affordable housing.

Our guests are:



Jack Lyons , a VT Digger reporter covering the city of Burlington, discussing the city's new short-term rental regulations

Jim Lovinsky, executive director of the Lamoille Housing Partnership

Julie Marks, an Airbnb host and director of the Vermont Short Term Rental Alliance

Broadcast live at noon on Wednesday, June 29, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

