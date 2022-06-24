Vermonters weigh in on Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

Live call-in discussion: The Supreme Court ruled Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade, eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion in the United States. And while abortion remains legal in Vermont, the court's decision evoked strong emotions from Vermonters on both sides of the argument.

This hour, host Mikaela Lefrak will speak to a University of Vermont political science professor about the specifics of the court's decision and what it will mean for Vermonters. A UVM professor of history will explain Vermont's reproductive liberty amendment, or Prop 5, which will be on ballots this November.

Our guests are:



Lisa Holmes , associate professor of political science, University of Vermont

Felicia Kornbluh, professor of history and of gender, sexuality, and women's studies, University of Vermont

Broadcast live at noon on Monday, June 27, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

