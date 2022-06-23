© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Summer book show: What Vermonters are reading this season

Published June 23, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT
reading at dusk in the hammock with the open book
PRUDENCIOALVAREZ/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
This hour, Vermont booksellers and a librarian share their summer reading recommendations.

Live call-in discussion: For many Vermonters, summer means more time to relax and catch up on reading. This hour, host Mikaela Lefrak talks with some local booksellers and a librarian about hot new titles and other books they think Vermonters would enjoy.

Our guests are:

  • Nancy Braus, owner and frontlist buyer at Everyone's Books in Brattleboro
  • Katya d’Angelo, owner of Bridgeside Books in Waterbury
  • Renee Ursitti, adult services and programming librarian, Ilsley Public Library in Middlebury

Broadcast live at noon on Friday, June 24, 2022.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Tags

Vermont Edition ReadingBooksVermont Edition
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined VPR in summer 2021 as co-host and senior producer of 'Vermont Edition'. Prior to that, she was a reporter and host at WAMU in Washington, D.C.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined VPR as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master's degree in journalism from New York University.
