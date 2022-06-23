Summer book show: What Vermonters are reading this season

Live call-in discussion: For many Vermonters, summer means more time to relax and catch up on reading. This hour, host Mikaela Lefrak talks with some local booksellers and a librarian about hot new titles and other books they think Vermonters would enjoy.

Our guests are:



Nancy Braus, owner and frontlist buyer at Everyone's Books in Brattleboro

owner and frontlist buyer at Everyone's Books in Brattleboro Katya d’Angelo, owner of Bridgeside Books in Waterbury

owner of Bridgeside Books in Waterbury Renee Ursitti, adult services and programming librarian, Ilsley Public Library in Middlebury

Broadcast live at noon on Friday, June 24, 2022.

