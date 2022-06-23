Summer book show: What Vermonters are reading this season
Live call-in discussion: For many Vermonters, summer means more time to relax and catch up on reading. This hour, host Mikaela Lefrak talks with some local booksellers and a librarian about hot new titles and other books they think Vermonters would enjoy.
Our guests are:
- Nancy Braus, owner and frontlist buyer at Everyone's Books in Brattleboro
- Katya d’Angelo, owner of Bridgeside Books in Waterbury
- Renee Ursitti, adult services and programming librarian, Ilsley Public Library in Middlebury
Broadcast live at noon on Friday, June 24, 2022.
