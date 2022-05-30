What will happen to Green River Reservoir if its dam is decommissioned?

Live call-in discussion: Morrisville Water & Light, the utility that operates the Green River hydroelectric dam in Lamoille County, has said it is too costly to keep operating the dam and wants to decommission it. This has spurred a flurry of questions about what would happen to the Green River Reservoir, a lake created by the dam in the 1940s. The lake and surrounding wilderness area are beloved by kayakers, campers and nature enthusiasts.

Our guests are:



Penny Jones , general manager, Morrisville Water & Light Department

, general manager, Morrisville Water & Light Department Sally Laughlin , president of the Friends of Green River Reservoir, a nonprofit membership group working to preserve the reservoir

, president of the Friends of Green River Reservoir, a nonprofit membership group working to preserve the reservoir Julie Moore, secretary of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources

Broadcast live at noon on Tuesday, May 31, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.