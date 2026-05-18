Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region.

© 2026 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Sports Rapport
Teal and orange logo reading "The Sports Rapport"
The Sports Rapport

WATCH LIVE: Up the Green!

By Mitch Wertlieb,
Nathaniel Wilson
Published May 18, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT

This week on The Sports Rapport, Vermont Green soccer is back and we're here to preview the upcoming seasons for the men's and women's clubs.

Mike Popovitch and Tyson Foster from the United In Green podcast drop by to talk about all things Vermont Green FC and to preview the upcoming USL2 and USLW seasons.

Plus, players from the club's men's and women's sides will join us in-studio to preview the summer and talk about early returns.

Watch live and join the conversation at 2 p.m.

Guests

Mike Popovitch, United in Green podcast host
Tyson Foster, United in Green podcast
Brandon Marshall, Vermont Green FC men's player
Andrew Millar, Vermont Green FC men's player

Tags
The Sports Rapport SportsVermont Green FC
Mitch Wertlieb
A graduate of NYU with a Master's Degree in journalism, Mitch has more than 20 years experience in radio news. He got his start as news director at NYU's college station, and moved on to a news director (and part-time DJ position) for commercial radio station WMVY on Martha's Vineyard. But public radio was where Mitch wanted to be and he eventually moved on to Boston where he worked for six years in a number of different capacities at member station WBUR...as a Senior Producer, Editor, and fill-in co-host of the nationally distributed Here and Now. Mitch has been a guest host of the national NPR sports program "Only A Game". He's also worked as an editor and producer for international news coverage with Monitor Radio in Boston.
See stories by Mitch Wertlieb
Nathaniel Wilson
See stories by Nathaniel Wilson