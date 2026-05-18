WATCH LIVE: Up the Green!

This week on The Sports Rapport, Vermont Green soccer is back and we're here to preview the upcoming seasons for the men's and women's clubs.

Mike Popovitch and Tyson Foster from the United In Green podcast drop by to talk about all things Vermont Green FC and to preview the upcoming USL2 and USLW seasons.

Plus, players from the club's men's and women's sides will join us in-studio to preview the summer and talk about early returns.

Watch live and join the conversation at 2 p.m.

Guests

Mike Popovitch, United in Green podcast host

Tyson Foster, United in Green podcast

Brandon Marshall, Vermont Green FC men's player

Andrew Millar, Vermont Green FC men's player