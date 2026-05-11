WATCH LIVE: Newest Catamounts coach and Best Day Ever

This week on The Sports Rapport, new University of Vermont women's basketball head coach Maureen Magarity joins the show to discuss the new gig and the Catamounts' off-season.

Vermont Public reporter Howard Weiss-Tisman will join to discuss his reporting on the recent settlement between the Vermont Principal's Association and Mid Christian Academy.

Plus, filmmaker Berne Broudy and adaptive athlete Allie Bianchi discuss the 2025 film Best Day Ever, which follows adaptive mountain bikers Bianchi and Greg Durso. The film also chronicles the creation and opening of The Driving Range, the first fully adaptive mountain bike trail network in the United States.

Vermont Public is hosting two more screenings and discussions of Best Day Ever on May 12 in Rutland and May 13 in West Dover.

Watch The Sports Rapport live and join the conversation starting at 2 p.m.

Guests

Maureen Magarity, Elizabeth F. Mayer '93 and Paul J. Mayer, M.D. Women's Basketball Head Coach at the University of Vermont

Berne Broudy, co-director & producer of Best Day Ever

Allie Bianchi, adaptive athlete

Howard Weiss-Tisman, Vermont Public reporter

Do you have a topic or guest you want to see on The Sports Rapport? Email us at sports@vermontpublic.org