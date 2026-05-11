Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region.

© 2026 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Sports Rapport
Teal and orange logo reading "The Sports Rapport"
The Sports Rapport

WATCH LIVE: Newest Catamounts coach and Best Day Ever

By Mitch Wertlieb,
Nathaniel Wilson
Published May 11, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT

This week on The Sports Rapport, new University of Vermont women's basketball head coach Maureen Magarity joins the show to discuss the new gig and the Catamounts' off-season.

Vermont Public reporter Howard Weiss-Tisman will join to discuss his reporting on the recent settlement between the Vermont Principal's Association and Mid Christian Academy.

Plus, filmmaker Berne Broudy and adaptive athlete Allie Bianchi discuss the 2025 film Best Day Ever, which follows adaptive mountain bikers Bianchi and Greg Durso. The film also chronicles the creation and opening of The Driving Range, the first fully adaptive mountain bike trail network in the United States.

Vermont Public is hosting two more screenings and discussions of Best Day Ever on May 12 in Rutland and May 13 in West Dover.

Watch The Sports Rapport live and join the conversation starting at 2 p.m.

Guests

Maureen Magarity, Elizabeth F. Mayer '93 and Paul J. Mayer, M.D. Women's Basketball Head Coach at the University of Vermont
Berne Broudy, co-director & producer of Best Day Ever
Allie Bianchi, adaptive athlete
Howard Weiss-Tisman, Vermont Public reporter

Do you have a topic or guest you want to see on The Sports Rapport? Email us at sports@vermontpublic.org

Tags
The Sports Rapport SportsLocal NewsDisabilityAdaptive SportsUniversity of Vermont
Mitch Wertlieb
A graduate of NYU with a Master's Degree in journalism, Mitch has more than 20 years experience in radio news. He got his start as news director at NYU's college station, and moved on to a news director (and part-time DJ position) for commercial radio station WMVY on Martha's Vineyard. But public radio was where Mitch wanted to be and he eventually moved on to Boston where he worked for six years in a number of different capacities at member station WBUR...as a Senior Producer, Editor, and fill-in co-host of the nationally distributed Here and Now. Mitch has been a guest host of the national NPR sports program "Only A Game". He's also worked as an editor and producer for international news coverage with Monitor Radio in Boston.
See stories by Mitch Wertlieb
Nathaniel Wilson
See stories by Nathaniel Wilson