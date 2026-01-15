What is peace if you can't make it last? T.O.'s final reentry from prison.

This is the final installment of a three-part series about T.O.

I met T.O. through my private investigator friend Susan Randall. He had been a client of hers in a Federal Public Defender case. When I first met him, it was 2017. He had just finished a six year bid, and we sat in my car and talked about what it's like to start a new life after six years in prison. T.O. has been in and out of jail his whole adult life and before that, he was in Spofford, a juvenile detention center in the Bronx.

This is not a series about the crimes T.O. has committed, or the many crimes T.O. was the victim of as a child. Instead it’s a case study of one, about why reentry is so hard and why we live in a country with the highest recidivism rates in the world.

This last show was recorded nearly a year ago. T.O. had just gotten out of prison after a six and a half year bid. It was winter. By this time T.O. was in his mid forties. He had no money, no housing and no address.

T.O. / T.O. Grill Master, Five Guys

