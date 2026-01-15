Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2026 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See school closures and delays for Vermont and neighboring counties.

Rumble Strip
Rumble Strip

What is peace if you can't make it last? T.O.'s final reentry from prison.

By Erica Heilman
Published January 15, 2026 at 11:24 AM EST
Man with New York Yankeets hat and gold chain, white shirt, standing against institutional gray tiled wall
T.O.
/
T.O.
T.O.

This is the final installment of a three-part series about T.O.

I met T.O. through my private investigator friend Susan Randall. He had been a client of hers in a Federal Public Defender case. When I first met him, it was 2017. He had just finished a six year bid, and we sat in my car and talked about what it's like to start a new life after six years in prison. T.O. has been in and out of jail his whole adult life and before that, he was in Spofford, a juvenile detention center in the Bronx.

This is not a series about the crimes T.O. has committed, or the many crimes T.O. was the victim of as a child. Instead it’s a case study of one, about why reentry is so hard and why we live in a country with the highest recidivism rates in the world.

This last show was recorded nearly a year ago. T.O. had just gotten out of prison after a six and a half year bid. It was winter. By this time T.O. was in his mid forties. He had no money, no housing and no address.

Smiling man in red shirt with Five Guys logo, wearing long chain necklack and a red hat
T.O.
/
T.O.
Grill Master, Five Guys

Rumble Strip is a podcast produced by Erica Heilman and distributed on the radio by Vermont Public. Learn more about the show here.

Tags
Rumble Strip Rumble StripLocal News
Erica Heilman
Erica Heilman produces a podcast called Rumble Strip. Her shows have aired on NPR’s Day to Day, Hearing Voices, SOUNDPRINT, KCRW’s UnFictional, BBC Podcast Radio Hour, CBC Podcast Playlist and on public radio affiliates across the country. Rumble Strip airs monthly on Vermont Public. She lives in East Calais, Vermont.
See stories by Erica Heilman