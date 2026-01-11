Building a new life after prison is harder than it seems

Content warning: This story contains descriptions of drug abuse.

This is part two of a three-part series about one man's experience creating a new life after years in prison. In part one, T.O. had just gotten out of prison where he has spent the majority of his adult life, and he was trying to figure out what to do next.

After our first meeting, T.O. found employment and enrolled at the Community College of Vermont. Things were going well, but it turns out starting up a life after years in prison is harder than it looks.

John Smith / Rumble Strip Erica, Susan and T.O., Burlington, Vermont

T.O.'s Poetry

Patience

Peep dis...What's patience??What's life w embracing trials and TRIBULATIONS without...Patience???Like...ppls ignorance... judgements...n gossiping...Without patience.. there is noBetterment!!!I can't reach my goals(10 folds)..Until I reflect or resurrect.."my new from my old!!"Looking back only seemsTo subtract..&..I find myself on da WRONG tracks..Blinded by what..I COULDN'T KEEP INTACT!!!I initiate All I make...Bcause it's a fact..."ONLY WEAKLINGS BREAK!!!"God disciplines...So with each reprimand...Im grow into thicker skin..Which brings into existence...A GREATER MAN!!!My physical is living proof...How PATIENCE..is da keywhich could ONLY..Strengthen me..2 b a wiser me!!!So PATIENCE...How I love thee...I'm not single..But damn b——.."Would u marry me??"

Peace...

What's Love?

What's love?Y is it so much pain??Y does it shone lite on my soul..Regardless 2 my darkest rains???Y can't I c past it??Y won't it allow me 2 4 get?Y do I admire it as if..it's my twin bastard??How can it tug on my mind??Y do it give me visions..when I think I'm blind?(what am I??)Y do I continue to bust thru sh—-ations?Y does it give me strength..n all I'm facing?Beauty b the name!!!Victorious n all life's Lane's..But 1 thing...will always remain..Dis mother——-... won't Eva get tired of GAIN..It will make a sane person turn..INsane.It'll also mend a 💓..dats been crushed & broken..ova n OVA again...It's ONLY 1 rule 2 dis game..Which is Neva/EVA rush...Or u will find yaself in da repetitive position...!!!!!!!

P.e.a.c.e.!!!

It's EZ

It's EZ..2 have friends..When ur tricking..or spending dividends!!It's EZ...2 smile@ life..When it's breezy, smooth or nyce!!It's EZ...2 have sights..When Ur tunneled visioned..Thru what U swore defined..Da right life!!!It's jus EZ...to say..I Love U!!!..When U don't reflect on da issues..Or da s—- dat made u!!So...if U ask me..PERSONALLY... I don't agree...w Any1Or Anything dat respects...EZ!!!TRIALS N TRIBULATIONS...bring mental n spirit-u-all..PERSEVERANCE..Bcause da True key to being PROSPEROUS..is when Ur @Peace...w PATIENCE!!!What dey eat... WON'T...make u SH—!!!SO...what dey drink..CAN'T make u piss!!(get it?)It's a lesson...(less w/n)Jus ask yaself a question...WHO DROPPING U JEWELZ4 DA PROPER DIRECTION?All hugs n smiles.. don't come w blessings...So..b on point w who u have in close sections!!!Ya enemies..are truly ya friend...Bcause they teach u 2 manifest...morals..like..HOW?? WHERE?? WHEN??So..I ask u my FRIENDS...(lol)..Is having it EASY...Defining a win????If so..u Betta think 3x again..

Peace n blessings...T.O.

