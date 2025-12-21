Deer camp in Chelsea, Vermont, in a bus in a field in the snow

A bunch of years ago I interviewed Jim Welch, a logger in Chelsea, Vermont. I learned he had a deer camp and I asked if I could visit. His camp is an old school bus outfitted with a wood stove and a couple pallets in the back for sleeping. So the night before rifle season, a bunch of Jim's friends came out to the bus to drink beer, tell dear stories and give each other a hard time. And I recorded some of it.

Erica Heilman / rumble strip Deer Camp, Chelsea, Vermont

These guys have known each other for a long time, and since there's no movie theater or bowling alley or much of any formal entertainment in Chelsea, you have to make your own fun as you go along. And these guys are highly skilled at making their own fun.

Erica Heilman / rumble strip Tools. Deer Camp, Chelsea, Vermont

Erica Heilman / rumble strip Gambling. Deer Camp, Chelsea, Vermont