Pipedreams

Sundays, 9 p.m., Vermont Public Classical

The pipe organ is the exclusive focus of this weekly program. Each week, host Michael Barone shares selected organ works and performances, and in doing so, encourages listeners to engage both their ears and imaginations to gain greater appreciation of this instrument

Michael talks with composers, organists, organ builders, and restorers. The show features brand new instruments in churches and concert halls, plus historic pipe organs recorded in locations around the world, from ancient instruments in vast cathedrals to the "mighty Wurlitzers" of movie house fame.

