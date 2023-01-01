© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Made Here

April 13-16: Third Annual 'Made Here Film Festival'

Published January 1, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST
VTIFF presents Made Here Film Festival 2023 in partnership with Vermont Public

The third annual Made Here Film Festival will take place April 13-16, 2023 at Burlington Beer Company.

A program of the Vermont International Film Festival (VTIFF) in partnership with Vermont Public.

The annual Made Here Film Festival is New England's only competitive festival devoted entirely to films made by filmmakers of New England and their neighbor, Québec.

Filmmakers from the Made Here region: submit your film for consideration on FilmFreeway starting January 1, 2023.

Learn more about the festival here.

