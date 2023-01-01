April 13-16: Third Annual 'Made Here Film Festival'
The third annual Made Here Film Festival will take place April 13-16, 2023 at Burlington Beer Company.
A program of the Vermont International Film Festival (VTIFF) in partnership with Vermont Public.
The annual Made Here Film Festival is New England's only competitive festival devoted entirely to films made by filmmakers of New England and their neighbor, Québec.
Filmmakers from the Made Here region: submit your film for consideration on FilmFreeway starting January 1, 2023.