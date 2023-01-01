Made Here Film Festival

The third annual Made Here Film Festival will take place April 13-16, 2023 at Burlington Beer Company.

A program of the Vermont International Film Festival (VTIFF) in partnership with Vermont Public.

The annual Made Here Film Festival is New England's only competitive festival devoted entirely to films made by filmmakers of New England and their neighbor, Québec.

MHFF is free to the public but donations are encouraged - a portion of proceeds are shared with participating filmmakers.

Filmmakers from the Made Here region: submit your film for consideration on FilmFreeway starting January 1, 2023.

Questions? Reach out and send us an email.