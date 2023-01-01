© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

“Leahy’s Legacy: A Conversation with the Senator” premieres tonight 7 p.m. on our main television channel. Jane Lindholm talks with the Senator about his life in politics and what he hopes his legacy will be. Watch the trailer here and tune in tonight!

VTIFF presents Made Here Film Festival 2023 in partnership with Vermont Public

Made Here Film Festival

The third annual Made Here Film Festival will take place April 13-16, 2023 at Burlington Beer Company.

A program of the Vermont International Film Festival (VTIFF) in partnership with Vermont Public.

The annual Made Here Film Festival is New England's only competitive festival devoted entirely to films made by filmmakers of New England and their neighbor, Québec.

MHFF is free to the public but donations are encouraged - a portion of proceeds are shared with participating filmmakers.

Filmmakers from the Made Here region: submit your film for consideration on FilmFreeway starting January 1, 2023.

Questions? Reach out and send us an email.