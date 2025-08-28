Biraland: Chapters 17-20

When a fire gutters out, two byproducts are left from the burn...

17. Char and Ash

Brayden introduces René to Dave the Chargoyle who tells them about the uses of char and ash.

18. Nixtamalization

Brayden, René and Dave run into the rest of the group at Casa De Masa and learn about nixtamalization.

19. Retort Kiln

While eating, Dave discusses char's value in carbon sequestration and how to make a char retort kiln.

20. Biochar

At the char yard, Dotto Sayenteez returns and they all discuss what the origin of humanity’s disconnection is. Then Dotto teaches the group about Biochar.

Biraland (pronounced BEEDA-land) is a 20-part video series from Vermont creator Bira Vanara. A musical comedy about the natural world and our connection to it, Biraland features a host of wacky characters, catchy original music and wild effects, all conceived of and performed by Vanara. The series was funded in part by Vermont Public's Made Here Fund, which aims to broaden and diversify Vermont storytelling.

