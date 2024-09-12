New Made Here film explores the work to protect the Lake Champlain basin

Longtime Waterbury, Vermont filmmaker Vince Franke's latest film is titled Summit to Shore: Celebrating and Protecting the Waters of the Lake Champlain Basin. In the film, Vince profiles the efforts of community organizations, scientists, ecologists and volunteers to protect and restore the waterways that feed Lake Champlain.

Summit to Shore premieres on Vermont Public's main TV channel at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12 (following The Quarry Project premiere at 8 p.m.) and is available now on demand.