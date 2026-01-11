Looking for new perennial flowers to plant? Try 'Sunglobe,' 'Supra Cherry' and 'Sole Giatto'

Now that you've got some ideas for new veggie varieties to try, it's time for perennial flower seeds to get their moment in the sun!

In its nearly century-long tenure, the nonprofit All-American Selections has tested garden seeds in 80 trial gardens throughout the United States and Canada, using new varieties from seed and plant companies.

The testing ensures the seeds will perform as promised in various zones, and each year, the group picks its winners in several categories: annuals, vegetables and perennials.

Some perennial flowers stood out from the pack and could be fun additions to flower gardens this spring: a coreopsis, a dianthus and a heliopsis.

The coreopsis is a wildflower, and native to the prairies. While many home gardeners in our region already know about this yellow perennial, a new one to try is called "Sunglobe."

Unlike other coreopsis, this one doesn't get rangy, and, instead, stays compact, growing to only about 14 inches tall and wide. It blossoms into double flowers, and like a lot of perennials' flowers, these plants will keep blossoming for a longer period of time, in some cases, for months.

Another perennial flower to try this spring is this low-growing dianthus. Like other dianthus, it has blue-green foliage, sending up flower stalks. One variety called "Supra Cherry" has a deep cherry red color in the heart of the flower, and then towards the edge of the petals, the hue lightens to a blush pink. This variety is a little more compact, and flowers a bit longer. It is heat- and drought-tolerant, and doesn't need dead-heading.

And the heliopsis — or false sunflower — is called "Sole Giatto." These are large plants that normally bloom in late summer into fall, though this dwarf variety stays compact and only grows a few feet tall. It's good for pollinators and has semi-double flowers — but perhaps even better, the deer and rabbits don't like it, nor do the aphids!

Better to plant a rosa virginiana instead of rosa rugosa?

Q: What are your thoughts about Rose of Virginiana, which I did not see mentioned in your books? I was told to get this plant, since it was native versus Rosa Rugosa. - Sallie, via email



A: Rosa virginiana is native to our East Coast region, and rosa rugosa — the one we commonly grow as a species rose — is really native to the West. It'll bloom as a single pink flower with rose hips, though it can get big and spindly-looking.

Rosa virginiana doesn't spread as much as the rosa rugosa, though you may still not want to put it in your perennial flower garden. Instead, plant it along with other shrubs, maybe in a wildlife area or a meadow.

Q: I was reluctant to transplant the hydrangea this fall because of drought. I also enjoyed how beautiful it remained indoors, thus continuing to water it. It receives early and mid-day sunlight indoors. Now it’s winter. Do I continue keeping it as a houseplant and transplant in my garden in the spring? Or do I force it into dormancy in my basement, and keep it watered; fertilizing it in February or March before transplanting it outdoors? - Mary, Irasburg

A: The hydrangea macrophylla makes a beautiful outdoor plant, though you can grow it as an indoor plant, too! If keeping it indoors, the key is to put it in a cool, bright, sunny room.

If you have a room as cool as 50 degrees Fahrenheit, with bright light all winter long, that will be perfect. Make sure the hydrangea stays watered, but don't overwater. And if the leaves drop, don't worry, as you're really interested in the buds growing along the stem.

Come May, begin its transition outdoors by hardening it off, as you would your tomato plants, then plant it outdoors. And hopefully, you'll have some beautiful flowers this summer!

Two questions about unplanted tulip bulbs

Q: I'm still somewhat new to Vermont and LOVE your show! As a southerner now living in Vermont, I continually learn about all things gardening. I bought tulip bulbs to plant for spring bloom but unfortunately, I did not get them all in the ground, I am embarrassed to say. They have been chilling in my garage and I was wondering if I could resuscitate them. Any advice would be appreciated! -Stephanie, in St. Albans

Q: As is usual for me, I left the tulip bulbs on the back porch that did not make it into the ground. Unprotected, other than in a box. Is it an option to bury them in potting soil in pots and hope they will bloom come spring? Maybe put them in pots in the basement (it is not dark down there all the time) which is generally around 55 to 60 degrees at all times? - Anne, via email

A: You can remedy this by forcing the tulip bulbs. Place them in pots with some potting soil, then put those pots in a cool, dark place, like a basement, or unheated garage; somewhere that will stay above freezing, but below, ideally, 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

Leave them there until mid-April to provide them the dormant period they need. And then, bring them out, put them in a sunny window, or if it's warm enough, put them outside, and they hopefully will grow and flower!

All Things Gardening is powered by you, our audience! Send us your toughest conundrums and join the fun. Email your question to gardening@vermontpublic.org or better yet, leave a voicemail with your gardening question so we can use your voice on the air! Call Vermont Public at 1-800-639-2192.

Listen to All Things Gardening Friday evenings at 5:44 p.m., or Sunday mornings at 9:35 a.m., and subscribe to the podcast to listen any time.

