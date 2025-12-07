Which holiday plants are naughty or nice? Here's a list to keep kids and pets safe

If you're using certain seasonal plants to add a festive touch when decorating for the holidays, make sure they're the type that won't be harmful to kids or pets.

Cats, dogs and curious kiddos might ingest certain plant parts that can cause a wide range of symptoms, from mildly upset tummies to cardiac issues. You'll want to rule out any dangers and instead, deck your halls with safer choices.

The Naughty List

Holly berries

These bright red berries look beautiful bedecking wreaths and evergreen swags, but holly berries can be really toxic if kids or pets ingest them.

Mistletoe

There's a well-known holiday tradition of kissing under this plant, but mistletoe has many poisonous parts if ingested.

Its leaves, stems and especially its berries should be avoided, unless you keep it high up and way out of reach. Even its sap can cause irritation, if touched.

Lilies

These large-flowered plants are a common sight during holidays and are often included in flower arrangements. Depending on the type, lilies can be poisonous if ingested by dogs and are especially toxic to cats.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals lists symptoms ranging from mild mouth irritation to kidney failure, depending on the type of lily and the amount your pet consumed.

Even a lily's pollen or the water collected in the plant's container can cause harm to cats.

It's best to err on the safe side and keep these plants out of your home if you have a curious pet who likes to chew on your greenery.

And it's not just pets who should steer clear — calla lilies and lily of the valley can be toxic to humans if eaten, as well.

Poinsettia

This one comes with a caveat. Poinsettia flowers have become a symbol of the holidays around the world, and they grow as large shrubs in their native Central America.

These plants are in the euphorbia family and have a milky sap in their stems. If you have a latex allergy, the sap can cause an allergic reaction. It can be an eye irritant, too.

And though this plant is considered toxic to ingest, an animal would have to consume a lot of poinsettia leaves to have a serious reaction, so these are considered safer than other plants on this list.

More from Vermont Public: It's the leaves — not petals — of the nochebuena (aka poinsettia) that add that holiday color

The Nice List

African violets

These perennial plants come in a large variety of colors, and though it is never encouraged, these are safe if ingested.

Bromeliad

These pet-friendly and non-toxic plants grow on trees in their native environments in tropical North and South America as epiphytes. In your home, these boldly colored plants prefer a humid spot.

Holiday cactus

Any of the blooming holiday cactuses, like the Thanksgiving, Christmas or Easter cactus, are considered safe to have in your home and around children and pets. (Of course, take care around their sharp needles!)

Moth orchid

These plants can be part of your holiday centerpiece and won't be toxic to people or pets. They grow with broad petals and dramatic blossoms that come in multiple colors. And these orchids also don't require soil to grow.

Miniature roses

Florist shops will often stock mini roses in their stores this time of year, as these little plants make great gifts. And roses are edible, so that's a safe bet!

All of these plants can provide a pop of holiday color and be equally festive as holiday decor. And if you've got curious pets and kids, these choices are the safer options.

More from Vermont Public: Holiday flowers: Keep your home beautiful, pets and kids safe

For pet owners or folks who have pets visit often, keep this handy list of toxic and non-toxic plants from the ASPCA.

Another thing to consider, too, if you keep a live Christmas tree in your home during the holidays, cover the water basin in the tree stand. This will help keep your dog or cat from drinking it, as the water could become stagnant and harbor unhealthy bacteria and mold.

Keeping holiday plants and decor up off the ground can help with curious dogs but cats, of course, can climb and nibble.

Chestnut seedlings and blight

Q: I have some European chestnut seedlings I've grown from seed. Are they susceptible to the blight? - John, in Massachusetts





A: European chestnuts are ones we often see in markets and grocery stores this time of year. They're used for stuffing, holiday treats both sweet and savory and the proverbial roasting over an open fire. Unfortunately, they are as susceptible to blight as the American chestnuts.

If you collected the seeds from trees that grew close to the Mediterranean basin, those species tend to have a little more resistance to blight, but if those seeds came from elsewhere, the chances are high that it will be susceptible to blight.

Don't let that stop you from growing them anyway! They are nice trees to have in the landscape. As they grow, they may start to get blight and show cankers, and they may not produce much fruit.

So, if you really want to grow chestnuts, try the Chinese chestnut hybrids, as they are resistant to the blight. They produce nuts that are not as big, but still tasty, and they grow in our region fairly easily.

All Things Gardening is powered by you, our audience! Send us your toughest conundrums and join the fun. Email your question to gardening@vermontpublic.org or better yet, leave a voicemail with your gardening question so we can use your voice on the air! Call Vermont Public at 1-800-639-2192.

Listen to All Things Gardening Friday evenings at 5:44 p.m., or Sunday mornings at 9:35 a.m., and subscribe to the podcast to listen any time.

