Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Local News
A graphic with the words all things gardening in dark grey and blue-green, with a bee and a gardening hat and the vermont public logo of a triangle shaped like vermont
All Things Gardening

Create a mini meadow in your yard with ornamental grasses and hardy wildflowers

By Charlie Nardozzi,
Mary Williams Engisch
Published July 21, 2024 at 8:00 AM EDT
Multiple long and narrow green blades of grass fill a yard.
bgwalker
/
iStock
Switchgrass planted alongside hardy wildflowers can help create a miniature meadow in your yard.

Hardy ornamental grasses that grow in Midwestern prairies and meadows can also do well in Vermont.

Charlie Nardozzi's recent visit to southern Montana illuminated the kinds of grasses and wildflowers that grow in the Plains. And since Montana's climate is colder than Vermont's, these tough ornamental grasses with strong root systems will grow well here, too.

Once you've chosen a space in your yard to create a small wildflower and grass meadow, you can select either early or late blooming wildflowers, as well as grasses with differing heights.

Neil Diboll provides this great resource at the Ecological Landscape Alliance that lists several types of meadow grasses and wildflowers that have been tested in the Northeast.

For grasses on the shorter side, try prairie dropseed, which is a small, airy grass. Sedges, like Pennsylvania sedge, also make great lawn alternatives because they only grow a foot tall.

If you want medium-height grasses, pick northern sea oats, which can grow up to 3 feet tall and self-sow. For color and movement, try the wispy, cotton candy-like purple love grass that grows 2 feet tall and does well in moist soils.

Little bluestem grows a bit taller, up to 4 feet. And if you want tall grasses up to 7 feet, go for switchgrasses or little bluestem's larger cousin, big bluestem.

Once you have chosen grasses, mix in some hardy wildflowers that will match the heights of your grasses — that way the flowers don't get hidden. Some wildflowers that do well include lupins, daisies, rudbeckias, asters, goldenrods, milkweeds and poppies.

The first year or two of your mini meadow, you'll be weeding to remove things you don't want. Then, once it fills in with the grasses and flowers that you love, it should be self-sustaining from there.

Maintain your mini grassland prairie by mowing it down once a year in late spring.

Itching to get rid of poison ivy

Q: There's poison ivy growing along a chainlink fence that abuts my property. I'm highly allergic. My outdoor cats even managed to spread it to me! Is there a way to get rid of the plant that won't cause me to break out in a rash? - Christine, in Winooski

A: Because urushiol, the oily resin in poison ivy that causes some people to itch, can last for months on materials like clothing, consider hiring someone to remove it for you.

They would need to suit up with gloves, long-sleeved shirts, pants and boots and dig out the poison ivy from the roots. The clothes, boots and gloves would then need to be thoroughly washed.

Why are these pine needles brown?

Q: I'm sending a picture of our grafted ornamental evergreen. It now only has red needles on one half of the tree. The tree is about 20 years old. Do you know what's happening? - Bev, in Calais

A pine tree has half green needles and half brownish-red needles.
Courtesy
Bev in Calais shared a photo of an ailing evergreen.

A: It looks like a white pine tree with a large section of brownish-red needles that probably are not going to come back. You can try to aerate the soil and add some mulch to the base, but otherwise, pruning the dead needles away is probably best.

This could be due to root rot from all the rain we've had this spring and summer. Pine trees prefer a well-drained soil. Also check for bore holes in the trunk or even damage from woodpeckers.

All Things Gardening is powered by you, our audience! Send us your toughest conundrums and join the fun. Email your question to gardening@vermontpublic.org or better yet, leave a voicemail with your gardening question so we can use your voice on the air! Call Vermont Public at 1-800-639-2192.

Listen to All Things Gardening Sunday mornings at 9:35 a.m., and subscribe to the podcast to listen any time.

Tags
All Things Gardening Climate & EnvironmentVermont Garden JournalAll Things GardeningCharlie NardozziLocal News
Charlie Nardozzi
Charlie Nardozzi is a nationally recognized garden writer, radio and TV show host, consultant, and speaker. Charlie is the host of All Things Gardening on Sunday mornings at 9:35 during Weekend Edition on Vermont Public. Charlie is a guest on Vermont Public's Vermont Edition during the growing season. He also offers garden tips on local television and is a frequent guest on national programs.
See stories by Charlie Nardozzi
Mary Williams Engisch
Mary Williams Engisch is a local host on All Things Considered.
See stories by Mary Williams Engisch