Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Looking for live TV? Click below.

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition Podcast

Brave Little State dives into the Vermont rap scene

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea LaurionMae Nagusky
Published August 30, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
MC and producer Jarv, a native of Windsor, now lives in Brooklyn and just finished cross-country summer tour.
Jarv
/
Courtesy
MC and producer Jarv, a native of Windsor, now lives in Brooklyn and just finished a cross-country summer tour.

This hour, we listen to a recent episode of Brave Little State tackling a listener's question on what it's like to be a rapper in Vermont. Reporter Mae Nagusky follows the journey of Burlington-based MC and comedian Omega Jade. We also speak to Jarv, a Windsor native who now lives in Brooklyn. He'll talk about how he got his start, the realities of touring and what it's like to make music in Southern Vermont.

Our guest:

  • Jarv, rapper and native of Windsor

Broadcast live at noon Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Podcast Vermont EditionLocal NewsBrave Little State
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
See stories by Andrea Laurion
Mae Nagusky
Mae Nagusky was an Intern with Brave Little State from 2022 to 2023.
See stories by Mae Nagusky
You may also be interested in...