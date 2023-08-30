Brave Little State dives into the Vermont rap scene

This hour, we listen to a recent episode of Brave Little State tackling a listener's question on what it's like to be a rapper in Vermont. Reporter Mae Nagusky follows the journey of Burlington-based MC and comedian Omega Jade. We also speak to Jarv, a Windsor native who now lives in Brooklyn. He'll talk about how he got his start, the realities of touring and what it's like to make music in Southern Vermont.

Our guest:



Jarv, rapper and native of Windsor

Broadcast live at noon Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

