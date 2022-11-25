© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Encore: Ready, set, roll! Finding the right game amid a board game renaissance

Published November 25, 2022 at 5:54 AM EST
A board game with a colorful map and large, toy-like trains snaking across the board in colors like blue, yellow, green and red.
Dave Photoz
/
Unsplash
"Ticket To Ride" is among the new board games offering unique cooperative and competitive opportunities. This hour, we talk to board game experts about finding the right game.

Encore broadcast: Today’s board games are anything but boring — with objectives like getting back to Earth in one piece or saving the world from a pandemic. This hour, we’re listening back to a show from earlier this year all about board games.

Our guests are:

Some of the games that the guests and listeners recommended:
Crokinole
Everdell
Forbidden Desert
Forbidden Island
Forbidden Sky
Human Era
Kabuto Sumo
Mariposa
Masterpiece
Nemesis
One Night series
Paleo
Pandemic
Pantone
Root
Secret Hitler
Settlers of Catan
Splendor
Terraforming Mars
The Mind
The Mind Extreme
Ticket to Ride
Wingspan
Werewolf

And for more on board games, the guests recommend BoardGameGeek.com.

Broadcast at noon on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
See stories by Connor Cyrus
Matthew F Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined Vermont Public in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
See stories by Matthew F Smith
