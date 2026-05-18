St. Mike’s launches EMS degree
Work is underway to build a cabin on national forest land in Rutland County and there’s a legal challenge against a planned transmission line in New Hampshire that New England electric customers will pay for; a local college is launching a new EMS degree program.
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The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m. Music for today's episode was composed by Peter Engisch.