Starksboro musician renovates roofs and his original song
The Burlington Police Department releases body camera footage from a March immigration raid and protests in South Burlington; a local electric aircraft company’s CEO reports big earnings; and a seven-year-old song from a Starksboro musician and carpenter Erin Cassels-Brown went through some renovations this year.
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The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m. Music for today's episode was composed by Peter Engisch.