Meet UVM’s new women’s basketball coach
Overdose deaths in Vermont involving a powerful tranquilizer decreased nearly 70 percent last year; and a man wanted by federal immigration authorities missed his state court appearance for a D-U-I charge; a conversation with the University of Vermont’s new women’s basketball head coach.
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m. Music for today's episode was composed by Peter Engisch.
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