Skatepark brings concrete and community to Waterbury
In today's episode, a program that offers free admission to Vermont State Parks again this year, some residents in Plainfield are working on building dozens of new housing units and designating a percentage as affordable housing, and a trip to the new Waterbury skatepark.
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m. Music for today's episode was composed by Peter Engisch.
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