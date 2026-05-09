Capitol Recap: Changes likely to Act 181
In this week’s edition of the Capitol Recap, the latest from Montpelier from Vermont Public’s Statehouse reporter Peter Hirschfeld gets the lowdown from housing and infrastructure reporter Carly Berlin on the vote to repeal some measures in the land-use law, known as Act 181.
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m. Music for today's episode was composed by Peter Engisch.
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