Cruising on Lake Champlain
In today's episode, Efforts to build more affordable housing in Rutland and a state police investigation into human remains found in the Green
Mountain National Forest. Then, we’ll go on board a Lake Champlain boat tour with a Vermont writer and captain who’s got a new book full of
stories about lake history and his own reflections on place, tourism and home.
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m. Music for today's episode was composed by Peter Engisch.
Loading...