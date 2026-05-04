Some New Englanders scramble for Canadian citizenship
In today's episode, efforts in the legislature to limit property tax increases this year, programs helping people dealing with food
insecurity and a study inviting Chittenen County residents to share their experiences with the F-35 fighter jets that fly over the area and If your ancestors came from Canada, you might be considered a Canadian citizen.
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m. Music for today's episode was composed by Peter Engisch.
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