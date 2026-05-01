Are you 'Splanky'?
In today's episode, A Brattleboro theater company features actors with disabilities, a new parcel of land in the Green Mountains will be preserved and open to the public, and we’ll hear The Friday Song from a Central Vermont jazz and swing musician.
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m. Music for today's episode was composed by Peter Engisch.
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