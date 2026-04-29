A Strafford doctor's unusual gift has ripple effects
In today's episode, An airport in Canada has installed a memorial to two pilots killed in a recent accident, researchers say continued investment in the national suicide prevention program could save lives, and climate change is negatively affecting Vermont’s traditional ski season. One local resort is trying something new.
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m. Music for today's episode was composed by Peter Engisch.
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