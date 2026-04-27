Eating for the planet
In today's episode, lawmakers in Montpelier are bracing for the governor to veto another bill, a local researcher's findings were just published on multiple sclerosis, and we’ll learn if it’s possible to eat affordable, healthy food that’s also good for the climate.
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m. Music for today's episode was composed by Peter Engisch.
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