Performing across borders
In today's episode, Lawmakers in four states - including Vermont - are considering bills this year to limit private equity's influence in health care, plus, a new theatre troop near the Vermont-Quebec border aims to strengthen ties between the U-S and Canada.
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m. Music for today's episode was composed by Peter Engisch.
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