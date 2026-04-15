Fit to stand trial
In today's episode, An update on the a trial for the man accused of shooting three Palestinian students two years ago in Burlington, a book delves into the history of blackface and minstrelsy and its ties to Vermont, a new head basketball coach at UVM, how to lessen bear encounters while camping in New Hampshire and more.
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m. Music for today's episode was composed by Peter Engisch.
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