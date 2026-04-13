10 years full of questions
In today's episode, Vermont lawmakers weigh a proposal to curb school spending, a longtime house representative announces her resignation and
members of the ski industry say they’re worried about climate change. Plus, a podcast for curious kids turns 10.
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m. Music for today's episode was composed by Peter Engisch.
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