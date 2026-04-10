All hail the “Proscrastination Queen”
In today’s episode, The Vermont Senate has advanced legislation that's designed to help strengthen the state's mental health system, and the Town of Fairfax’s sewer and water departments are weathering some challenges, plus we’ll share some local music!
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m. Music for today's episode was composed by Peter Engisch.
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