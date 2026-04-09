Celebrating the spoken word with Vermont’s Poet Laureate
In today’s episode, Why Vermont may be leaving federal money to help house people with medical needs on the table, a key House panel is set to review cannabis legislation the state Senate passed last month, some of the contract demands from the World Cup soccer tournament may have influenced Montreal to bow out as a host city, a Vermont’s poet laureate during Poetry Month.
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m. Music for today's episode was composed by Peter Engisch.
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