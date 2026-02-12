The good news and bad news of Vt’s federal broadband money
The Trump administration is holding back more than half of Vermont’s federal broadband money as the state works to connect the final addresses to a high-speed broadband network and some towns consider internet voting.
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m. Music for today's episode was composed by Peter Engisch and Blue Dot Sessions.
Loading...