Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025
Vermont jumps into another federal lawsuit - this time, it’s all about electric vehicle infrastructure; Addison County state’s attorney sentenced for a D-U-I case from nearly a year ago; today in history is an important one for women’s voting rights in the state, plus, we’ll hear about a town in the NEK that is voting on hiring lawyers to push against a proposed solar project.
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Music for today's episode was composed by Peter Engisch.
Loading...