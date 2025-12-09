Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2025
A local community showing up for a special weekend vote to keep their high school open, we’ll find out why; some landfill fees going up for Upper Valley residents; plus the next installment of Vermont Public’s series on how the Trump Administration’s immigration policy changes affect people living and working in Vermont.
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Music for today's episode was composed by Peter Engisch.
