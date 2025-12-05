Monday, Dec. 5, 2025
Hospital budgeting shortfalls in Brattleboro, the state’s health department supporting science-based vaccine recommendations, and standing in line for snow tires in Montpelier. And we’ll share the first in a four-part series on how the Trump Administration’s changing immigration policies have affected people living in Vermont.
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Music for today's episode was composed by Peter Engisch.
Loading...